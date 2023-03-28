Western Financial Corp CA Makes New $5.31 Million Investment in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Western Financial Corp CA bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 233,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,306,000. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of Western Financial Corp CA’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 27,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 5,798 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 202,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,602,000 after purchasing an additional 56,346 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $401,000.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS GOVT opened at $23.27 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.93.

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.