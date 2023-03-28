Western Financial Corp CA Makes New Investment in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Western Financial Corp CA acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,422,000. Synopsys makes up about 0.9% of Western Financial Corp CA’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 957.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.08, for a total transaction of $1,444,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,038,340.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.08, for a total transaction of $1,444,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,038,340.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.91, for a total transaction of $1,225,944.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,112 shares in the company, valued at $8,887,387.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,736 shares of company stock worth $21,590,891 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Price Performance

Synopsys stock opened at $373.92 on Tuesday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $255.02 and a 12-month high of $391.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $361.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $331.52.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.12. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $455.00 to $467.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $424.18.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

