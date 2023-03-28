Western Financial Corp CA Takes Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Western Financial Corp CA acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,766 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,000. O’Reilly Automotive accounts for about 1.0% of Western Financial Corp CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $470,900,000 after buying an additional 386,822 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 88.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 789,369 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $555,202,000 after buying an additional 371,324 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,050.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 177,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $124,826,000 after buying an additional 162,042 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth $86,446,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 961.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 112,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $77,289,000 after buying an additional 102,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $819.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.88. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $562.90 and a 12 month high of $873.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $820.49 and its 200 day moving average is $801.69.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 234.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 36.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ORLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $865.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $900.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $780.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $859.60.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $834.31, for a total value of $417,155.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,750.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

