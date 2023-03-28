Western Financial Corp CA Makes New Investment in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Western Financial Corp CA acquired a new stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of McKesson by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,849,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 822.3% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 10,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,889,000 after buying an additional 9,243 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on McKesson in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.30.

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $349.40 on Tuesday. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $298.69 and a 12-month high of $401.78. The company has a market capitalization of $47.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $358.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $365.54.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.54. McKesson had a net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 216.12%. The business had revenue of $70.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 25.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.88%.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $2,818,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,780,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total transaction of $59,573.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,562.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $2,818,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,780,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

