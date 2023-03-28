Western Financial Corp CA Purchases New Stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Western Financial Corp CA purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,371 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,000. Diamondback Energy accounts for about 0.9% of Western Financial Corp CA’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FANG. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.6% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 366 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,957 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 5.2% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.3% during the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,099 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $128.56 on Tuesday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.71 and a fifty-two week high of $168.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.03.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by $0.09. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 45.48% and a return on equity of 29.29%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 22.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $2.95 per share. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $182.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $168.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $205.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.30.

About Diamondback Energy

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.