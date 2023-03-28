7,585 Shares in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Bought by Western Financial Corp CA

Western Financial Corp CA bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,585 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,000. Palo Alto Networks accounts for approximately 0.7% of Western Financial Corp CA’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 12,231 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Abeille Asset Management SA acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $18,641,000. Elk River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $3,821,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,924 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $757,000. 81.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PANW stock opened at $192.53 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $173.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.44. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.22 and a 12-month high of $213.63. The company has a market cap of $58.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,625.53, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.16.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PANW. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $208.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price (up from $220.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.03.

In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $286,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,125 shares in the company, valued at $5,758,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,550 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $286,750.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,125 shares in the company, valued at $5,758,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total transaction of $102,447.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,113.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 157,644 shares of company stock valued at $27,482,009. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

