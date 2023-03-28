Western Financial Corp CA Makes New Investment in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Western Financial Corp CA acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,554 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,000. Pioneer Natural Resources accounts for about 0.8% of Western Financial Corp CA’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter worth $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter worth $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 48.2% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 84.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PXD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $286.00 to $266.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $300.00 to $241.00 in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.26.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 1.1 %

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $194.42 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.41. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $177.26 and a one year high of $288.46.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 33.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 22.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $5.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $22.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.48%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.17%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

