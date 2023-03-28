Western Financial Corp CA Purchases New Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Western Financial Corp CA acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,000. iShares MBS ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Western Financial Corp CA’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 174.9% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after buying an additional 12,265 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 4,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 124.0% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 34,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after acquiring an additional 19,197 shares during the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MBB opened at $94.42 on Tuesday. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.00 and a fifty-two week high of $101.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.32.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

