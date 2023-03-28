Western Financial Corp CA Invests $922,000 in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Western Financial Corp CA purchased a new stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCK. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in McKesson by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in McKesson in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in McKesson during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $2,818,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at $28,780,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $2,818,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at $28,780,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total transaction of $59,573.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,562.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Price Performance

NYSE:MCK opened at $349.40 on Tuesday. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $298.69 and a one year high of $401.78. The company has a market cap of $47.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $358.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $365.54.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $70.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.98 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 216.12%. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 25.93 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 9.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MCK shares. StockNews.com began coverage on McKesson in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.30.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

