Western Financial Corp CA Takes $924,000 Position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Western Financial Corp CA bought a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 37,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,000. Western Financial Corp CA owned about 0.06% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FALN. BMS Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 135.4% during the 4th quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 92,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after buying an additional 53,398 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 36,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 11,926 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Management Resources Inc. grew its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Management Resources Inc. now owns 12,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Forte Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $738,000. Finally, Bull Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. Bull Oak Capital LLC now owns 35,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 15,022 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:FALN opened at $24.55 on Tuesday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.41 and a 1-year high of $27.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.73.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a $0.111 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st.

(Get Rating)

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.