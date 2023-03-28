Western Financial Corp CA Acquires Shares of 15,799 iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Western Financial Corp CA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,000. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Western Financial Corp CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ESGU. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 31.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter valued at $222,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 178,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,053,000 after acquiring an additional 9,778 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $87.47 on Tuesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $77.28 and a one year high of $103.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.