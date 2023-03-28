Western Financial Corp CA Takes Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Western Financial Corp CA bought a new position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $858,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth about $493,266,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 189,253,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,839,329,000 after buying an additional 3,870,385 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 9,209.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,935,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,770,000 after buying an additional 1,914,802 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 34.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,737,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,713,000 after buying an additional 1,735,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CCLA Investment Management bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $81,651,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.58.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $75.44 on Tuesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.22 and a 1 year high of $91.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $149.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.10, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.44.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.47%.

In other news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. acquired 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.44 per share, with a total value of $995,808.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,749,111.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other NextEra Energy news, CFO Terrell Kirk Crews II purchased 2,672 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.87 per share, with a total value of $200,052.64. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 33,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,483,437.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. acquired 13,200 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.44 per share, for a total transaction of $995,808.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,749,111.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 18,872 shares of company stock worth $1,417,721 in the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

