Western Financial Corp CA Takes $924,000 Position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Western Financial Corp CA bought a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 37,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,000. Western Financial Corp CA owned 0.06% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 1,407.2% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,409,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183,471 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $161,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000.

Shares of FALN stock opened at $24.55 on Tuesday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.41 and a 52 week high of $27.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.73.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a $0.111 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

