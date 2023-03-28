Western Financial Corp CA Acquires New Shares in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Western Financial Corp CA bought a new stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in Exelon by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Exelon by 74.3% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EXC opened at $40.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.19 and a fifty-two week high of $50.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.40 and a 200-day moving average of $40.26.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 65.75%.

EXC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Exelon from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exelon presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.36.

In other Exelon news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $249,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,341.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

