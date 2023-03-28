Western Financial Corp CA Invests $874,000 in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS)

Western Financial Corp CA bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 44,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,000. Western Financial Corp CA owned about 0.19% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 462.0% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,672,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,213 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $21,891,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 862,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,216,000 after buying an additional 436,544 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 591,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,312,000 after acquiring an additional 38,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,524.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 459,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,795,000 after acquiring an additional 431,443 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BSCS opened at $19.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.87 and its 200 day moving average is $19.64. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $18.80 and a twelve month high of $21.17.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

