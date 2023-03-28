Western Financial Corp CA Makes New $1.02 Million Investment in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Western Financial Corp CA purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,000. iShares MBS ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Western Financial Corp CA’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $194,138,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 250.8% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,262,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,555 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 49.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,054,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,992 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,228,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,099,000 after purchasing an additional 807,107 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,791,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,393,000 after purchasing an additional 618,845 shares during the period. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

Shares of MBB stock opened at $94.42 on Tuesday. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $88.00 and a 52-week high of $101.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.32.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st.

(Get Rating)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.