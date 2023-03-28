Western Financial Corp CA Takes $845,000 Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Western Financial Corp CA purchased a new position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $845,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in American International Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,627,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $789,455,000 after buying an additional 173,366 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,801,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $512,879,000 after purchasing an additional 89,254 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of American International Group by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,542,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $500,577,000 after purchasing an additional 694,978 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in American International Group by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,109,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $466,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its position in American International Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 6,751,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $320,583,000 after buying an additional 66,652 shares in the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AIG shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on American International Group from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Atlantic Securities lowered American International Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of American International Group from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American International Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.08.

American International Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $47.46 on Tuesday. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.66 and a fifty-two week high of $65.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.98.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. American International Group had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. On average, analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.02%.

About American International Group

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

