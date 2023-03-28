Western Financial Corp CA Takes Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Western Financial Corp CA purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,585 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,000. Palo Alto Networks accounts for about 0.7% of Western Financial Corp CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 150.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,223,780 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,148,664,000 after acquiring an additional 11,544,319 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 171.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,434,431 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $398,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,744 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 239.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,171,621 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $355,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,582 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 199.5% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,197,356 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $359,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,568 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 408.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,813,506 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $297,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $192.53 on Tuesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.22 and a 12-month high of $213.63. The company has a market cap of $58.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,625.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $173.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.44.

PANW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.03.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total value of $102,447.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,113.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total transaction of $102,447.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,223 shares in the company, valued at $964,113.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 26,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.46, for a total value of $3,686,497.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,882,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,706,057.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 157,644 shares of company stock worth $27,482,009. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

