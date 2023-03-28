J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC Sells 343 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 2.8% of J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $12,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.73.

In related news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $153.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $399.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $159.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $150.11 and a twelve month high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $23.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.90 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 18.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.06%.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

