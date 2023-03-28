Godsey & Gibb Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,652 Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 27,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,854,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,019,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 276,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,131,762,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 6,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $681,000. 67.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on JNJ. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.73.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $153.30 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $150.11 and a 12 month high of $186.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $159.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.49. The company has a market cap of $399.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.54.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 18.90%. The company had revenue of $23.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 67.06%.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

