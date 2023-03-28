Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,396 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 2.8% of Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 276,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,131,762,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 6,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $681,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.73.

JNJ opened at $153.30 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $150.11 and a 12-month high of $186.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $159.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.49.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $23.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.90 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 35.76%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 67.06%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

