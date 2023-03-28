Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Purchases Shares of 34,032 The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 34,032 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,526,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in Trade Desk in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Trade Desk in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in Trade Desk by 125.2% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Trade Desk by 250.0% in the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Trade Desk by 1,003.8% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TTD shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Trade Desk from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Trade Desk from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.30.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $59.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.40 billion, a PE ratio of 599.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.76. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.00 and a fifty-two week high of $76.75.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $490.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.24 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 2.86%. On average, equities analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

