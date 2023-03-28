Private Trust Co. NA Acquires Shares of 9,676 Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,287,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $931,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668,441 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,722,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,614,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263,394 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 166.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,866,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,858,000 after buying an additional 9,279,874 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,288,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,449,000 after buying an additional 3,657,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,176,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,960,000 after buying an additional 1,740,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management Price Performance

NLY stock opened at $19.13 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.75. The stock has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.35. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.11 and a 1 year high of $29.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66.

Annaly Capital Management Cuts Dividend

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $135.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.09 million. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 62.09% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on NLY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Argus cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.50 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.17.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, and Mortgage Servicing Rights. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

Featured Stories

