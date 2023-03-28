JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $128.49 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $101.28 and a one year high of $144.34. The company has a market cap of $378.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $34.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 24.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 33.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 375 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $134.53 per share, for a total transaction of $50,448.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,965,041.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 375 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $134.53 per share, for a total transaction of $50,448.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,965,041.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 4,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total value of $617,267.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,103,298.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,887 shares of company stock worth $5,315,762. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JPM has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $157.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $155.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, February 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $156.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.28.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Stories

