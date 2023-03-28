Private Advisor Group LLC Has $811.30 Million Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 867 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $811,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the first quarter worth $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of Diageo by 119.4% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Investec upgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 5,010 ($61.56) to GBX 5,100 ($62.66) in a report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($55.29) to GBX 4,200 ($51.60) in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,350 ($53.45) to GBX 4,500 ($55.29) in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,081.00.

Diageo Price Performance

Diageo stock opened at $178.66 on Tuesday. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $160.09 and a 1-year high of $212.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $175.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $1.5187 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd.

About Diageo

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

