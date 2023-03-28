Western Financial Corp CA Purchases Shares of 3,626 Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Western Financial Corp CA acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,626 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $816,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 90.1% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 1,700 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.57, for a total value of $403,869.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,676.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 653 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.92, for a total value of $151,443.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,139,269.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.57, for a total transaction of $403,869.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,676.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,091 shares of company stock valued at $8,840,560 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $229.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $228.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.55. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $166.49 and a twelve month high of $241.54.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 56.65% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 42.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $254.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $237.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.10.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.

See Also

