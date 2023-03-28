Western Financial Corp CA Takes $816,000 Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Western Financial Corp CA purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,626 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $816,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,833,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,994,964,000 after purchasing an additional 46,672 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in Tractor Supply by 1,426.2% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,706,997 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $317,297,000 after buying an additional 1,595,151 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 136.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,510,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $282,316,000 after acquiring an additional 871,572 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,387,768 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $269,019,000 after acquiring an additional 234,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,332,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $310,867,000 after acquiring an additional 6,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $213.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.10.

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Price Performance

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 10,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total transaction of $2,316,724.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,589,913.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total value of $4,639,691.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,591,348.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 10,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total value of $2,316,724.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,589,913.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 38,091 shares of company stock worth $8,840,560 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

TSCO stock opened at $229.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $228.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.33. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $166.49 and a 52-week high of $241.54.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 56.65% and a net margin of 7.66%. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 42.43%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.

Further Reading

