Western Financial Corp CA Invests $775,000 in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Western Financial Corp CA bought a new stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 244.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,133,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,063 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Corteva by 691.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,301,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,376,000 after buying an additional 1,136,916 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Corteva in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,447,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Corteva during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,471,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,934,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,556,000 after acquiring an additional 828,258 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Charles V. Magro bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.64 per share, with a total value of $2,425,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,646,400.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CTVA opened at $57.70 on Tuesday. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.03 and a 52-week high of $68.43. The stock has a market cap of $41.12 billion, a PE ratio of 36.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.22%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CTVA. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Corteva from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, OTR Global lowered shares of Corteva to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.53.

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

