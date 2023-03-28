3,335 Shares in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Acquired by Western Financial Corp CA

Western Financial Corp CA bought a new position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 2,693.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,094,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,559 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Hershey by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,671,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,931,000 after acquiring an additional 611,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Hershey by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,486,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,193,800,000 after acquiring an additional 473,552 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 185.9% during the 3rd quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 621,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,115,000 after acquiring an additional 404,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 55.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 960,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,756,000 after purchasing an additional 342,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HSY. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Hershey from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Hershey from $237.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Hershey from $255.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.07.

Hershey Stock Up 1.2 %

Hershey stock opened at $250.90 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $235.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $51.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.31. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $201.42 and a twelve month high of $251.13.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.25. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.07, for a total value of $185,549.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,959,296.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 751 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.07, for a total value of $185,549.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,959,296.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rohit Grover sold 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total value of $287,672.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,631,766.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,604 shares of company stock valued at $11,750,016. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Hershey

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.