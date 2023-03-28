Western Financial Corp CA Makes New Investment in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Western Financial Corp CA bought a new position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,892 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,346,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 54.3% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 233 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter worth $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 1,436.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. 87.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael T. Kerr bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $130.49 per share, with a total value of $2,609,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at $22,183,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EOG Resources Price Performance

NYSE EOG opened at $108.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.90. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.16 and a twelve month high of $150.88.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.01). EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 24.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EOG shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $152.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $167.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.68.

About EOG Resources

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.