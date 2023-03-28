Western Financial Corp CA Purchases New Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Western Financial Corp CA acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,457 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 172.7% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 73.0% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. 64.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ANET opened at $167.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.54. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.11 and a 1 year high of $171.44. The stock has a market cap of $51.46 billion, a PE ratio of 39.33, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.24.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The company’s revenue was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total value of $127,826.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total value of $127,826.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Anshul Sadana sold 43,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total value of $6,588,786.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 81,043 shares in the company, valued at $12,353,384.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 293,687 shares of company stock valued at $42,260,466. 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Arista Networks in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $203.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.47.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

