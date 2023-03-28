Western Financial Corp CA Makes New $661,000 Investment in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Western Financial Corp CA bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 7,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 22,197 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,275,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ALNY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $243.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.74.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of ALNY opened at $190.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $208.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.41. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.58 and a fifty-two week high of $242.97.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.13) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $335.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.45 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,287.80% and a negative net margin of 109.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.16) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.85 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 1,675 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total value of $378,566.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,035. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 1,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total value of $378,566.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,035. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 18,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $3,614,400.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $869,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

