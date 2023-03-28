Western Financial Corp CA Acquires New Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Western Financial Corp CA acquired a new position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AON. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of AON by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in AON by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in shares of AON by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in AON by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of AON by 2.9% in the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.59, for a total value of $311,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,893.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other AON news, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.59, for a total transaction of $311,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,893.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.36, for a total value of $196,428.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,535,423.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,389 shares of company stock valued at $22,664,130 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AON shares. TheStreet raised shares of AON from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on AON in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of AON from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AON in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on AON from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.80.

AON opened at $309.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $63.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $309.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $298.04. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $246.21 and a 52 week high of $341.98.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.22. AON had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 1,165.31%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 14.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. AON’s payout ratio is currently 18.48%.

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It operates through Global Professional Services Firm segment. The Global Professional Services Firm segment involves in the provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, health and wealth through four principal products and services.

