Western Financial Corp CA Buys New Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Western Financial Corp CA bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,078.6% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 41,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,400,000 after acquiring an additional 38,257 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,909,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 26.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 202,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000,000 after buying an additional 42,399 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.4% in the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 9,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 26.1% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 104,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,895,000 after buying an additional 21,716 shares during the period. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ODFL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $262.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $267.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $396.00 to $373.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $276.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $341.11.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $334.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $341.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $302.44. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $231.31 and a 1 year high of $381.81.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 38.60% and a net margin of 22.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. Analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.14%.

Insider Transactions at Old Dominion Freight Line

In other news, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total transaction of $416,409.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,854,206.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total transaction of $416,409.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,854,206.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.21, for a total value of $967,167.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,065.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services through a single integrated, union-free organization. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

Featured Stories

