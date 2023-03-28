Western Financial Corp CA Takes $604,000 Position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Western Financial Corp CA acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Seagen during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Seagen in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. 86.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Seagen from $145.00 to $129.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Seagen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Seagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Seagen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $173.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.33.
Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $199.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.48 and a beta of 0.53. Seagen Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.43 and a 1-year high of $202.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $162.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.25.
Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $528.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.81 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 31.10% and a negative return on equity of 21.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.95) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer. It also engages in the advancement of therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. Its products include Adcetris, Padcev, Tivdak, and Tukysa. The company was founded by Clay B.
