Western Financial Corp CA Takes Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Western Financial Corp CA bought a new stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Marriott International by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after buying an additional 4,427 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at $874,000. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in Marriott International by 138.4% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 61,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,429,000 after purchasing an additional 35,975 shares during the period. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the second quarter valued at about $333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MAR. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Marriott International from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.50.

Marriott International Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $156.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.01 and a 52-week high of $195.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $169.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.97.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 168.43% and a net margin of 11.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.04%.

Insider Activity

In other Marriott International news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total transaction of $1,032,972.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at $3,696,483.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Rajeev Menon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.17, for a total transaction of $1,057,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,114,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total value of $1,032,972.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at $3,696,483.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,086 shares of company stock worth $3,860,436. Insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

