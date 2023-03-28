Western Financial Corp CA Makes New Investment in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Western Financial Corp CA acquired a new stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,858 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IT. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 105.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 74 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Gartner in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Gartner in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Gartner in the second quarter valued at $39,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gartner alerts:

Gartner Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $312.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $221.39 and a 12-month high of $358.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $331.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $323.20.

Insider Transactions at Gartner

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 2,645.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Scott Hensel sold 3,007 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $1,067,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,574,175. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.61, for a total value of $112,268.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,932,293.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Hensel sold 3,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $1,067,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,574,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,031 shares of company stock valued at $15,047,172. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on IT shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $370.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $358.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $356.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gartner in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gartner currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.00.

About Gartner

(Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.