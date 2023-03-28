Western Financial Corp CA Makes New Investment in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Western Financial Corp CA bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 141.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 162 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 169 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In related news, EVP Alfred C. Harper sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.33, for a total value of $1,008,749.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,556 shares in the company, valued at $6,196,383.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $214.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $191.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.86.

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $169.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.92 and a 12 month high of $211.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.10.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 28.20% and a net margin of 6.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is presently 18.26%.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

Further Reading

