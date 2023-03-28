Western Financial Corp CA Takes Position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

Western Financial Corp CA purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 31,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Iowa State Bank increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 15,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 191,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,576,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BSCQ opened at $19.03 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $18.37 and a one year high of $20.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.91.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

