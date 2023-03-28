4,076 Shares in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Acquired by Western Financial Corp CA

Western Financial Corp CA purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 822.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 617.9% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of SNOW opened at $134.97 on Tuesday. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.26 and a twelve month high of $246.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $149.37 and a 200-day moving average of $153.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12). Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.89% and a negative net margin of 38.57%. The business had revenue of $589.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.57 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNOW has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Snowflake from $180.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Snowflake to $105.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Snowflake to $196.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $230.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.75.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 57,564 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.13, for a total value of $8,066,443.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,018,432.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.38, for a total transaction of $240,487.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,413,472.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 57,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.13, for a total transaction of $8,066,443.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,432.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 186,928 shares of company stock worth $26,079,959 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

