Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) is Lion Street Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Lion Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Eaton accounts for 0.9% of Lion Street Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in Eaton by 228.6% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its stake in Eaton by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Performance

NYSE ETN opened at $163.88 on Tuesday. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $122.50 and a 52-week high of $178.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $65.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $167.47 and a 200-day moving average of $157.29.

Eaton Increases Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. Eaton’s payout ratio is 55.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ETN. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $338,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,166 shares in the company, valued at $11,351,054. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $338,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,166 shares in the company, valued at $11,351,054. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 5,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.55, for a total value of $908,358.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,320,608.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,377 shares of company stock worth $5,864,193. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

