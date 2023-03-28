Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) is Lion Street Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Lion Street Advisors LLC lowered its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Darden Restaurants comprises about 4.3% of Lion Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $8,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,373,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,911,012,000 after acquiring an additional 362,658 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 15.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,757,686 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $727,311,000 after purchasing an additional 763,728 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 33.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,572,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $209,110,000 after purchasing an additional 394,786 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,512,345 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $201,066,000 after buying an additional 240,195 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,284,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $162,228,000 after buying an additional 42,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $157.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.23.

Darden Restaurants Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $153.80 on Tuesday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.96 and a 12-month high of $155.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.10. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 45.62% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.19%.

Insider Activity at Darden Restaurants

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $334,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Richard L. Renninger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total value of $739,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,310,240.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $334,350.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,229 shares of company stock worth $1,358,200 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Profile

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Featured Articles

