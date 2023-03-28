Western Financial Corp CA Acquires Shares of 2,048 Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Western Financial Corp CA acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 294.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on ENPH. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Enphase Energy from $325.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Friday, December 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $379.00 to $327.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $323.00 to $328.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

Enphase Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

In related news, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total transaction of $965,790.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,392. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total transaction of $1,524,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,102 shares in the company, valued at $19,735,981.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total value of $965,790.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ENPH opened at $195.83 on Tuesday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.67 and a 52 week high of $339.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $260.83. The firm has a market cap of $26.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.49.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

