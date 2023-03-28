Western Financial Corp CA Takes $569,000 Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Western Financial Corp CA bought a new position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,934 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Insulet by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 88 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Insulet by 448.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 170 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insulet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Insulet during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet during the third quarter worth approximately $200,000.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PODD shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Insulet from $245.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on Insulet from $270.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Insulet from $320.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Insulet in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Insulet from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.82.

Shares of NASDAQ PODD opened at $314.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,248.83 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $295.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $281.23. Insulet Co. has a twelve month low of $181.00 and a twelve month high of $326.74.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.31. Insulet had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The firm had revenue of $369.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Insulet’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.88, for a total value of $4,228,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,168,723.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Insulet news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.88, for a total value of $4,228,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,168,723.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Alpuche sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.90, for a total value of $1,163,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,260,385.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,401 shares of company stock worth $13,647,895. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

