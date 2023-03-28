Western Financial Corp CA Buys Shares of 12,119 iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Western Financial Corp CA bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EFV. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 429.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 206.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFV opened at $47.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.31. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.86.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

