Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by Lion Street Advisors LLC

Lion Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 1.2% of Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QQQ. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,806.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,430,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,183,814,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198,026 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 146.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 376,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,753,000 after buying an additional 1,195,481 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth $230,774,000. Centiva Capital LP raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 862.3% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 963,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $269,994,000 after acquiring an additional 863,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QVR LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.3% in the third quarter. QVR LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 751,100 shares during the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $308.76 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $297.92 and its 200-day moving average is $284.77. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $371.83.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.472 per share. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

