Lion Street Advisors LLC Purchases 2,218 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Lion Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares during the period. ONEOK makes up approximately 0.7% of Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 74,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after purchasing an additional 7,265 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 29,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 10,470 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 10,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. 67.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on OKE. Citigroup began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.44.

ONEOK Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $60.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.36. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.50 and a 12-month high of $75.07.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th were paid a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 27th. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.74%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

