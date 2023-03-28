National Fuel Gas (NFG) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 30th

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.475 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.
National Fuel Gas has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 52 years. National Fuel Gas has a dividend payout ratio of 29.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect National Fuel Gas to earn $6.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.6%.
National Fuel Gas Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of NFG opened at $56.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.04. National Fuel Gas has a 52-week low of $53.94 and a 52-week high of $75.97.
Institutional Trading of National Fuel Gas
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in National Fuel Gas by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 21.4% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,015 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in National Fuel Gas by 0.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,211 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in National Fuel Gas by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.25% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts recently commented on NFG shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank downgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of National Fuel Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th.
About National Fuel Gas
National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, storage, and distribution of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment seeks to discover and produce raw materials.
