National Fuel Gas (NFG) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 30th

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.475 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

National Fuel Gas has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 52 years. National Fuel Gas has a dividend payout ratio of 29.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect National Fuel Gas to earn $6.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.6%.

National Fuel Gas Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NFG opened at $56.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.04. National Fuel Gas has a 52-week low of $53.94 and a 52-week high of $75.97.

Institutional Trading of National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $658.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.10 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 26.25% and a return on equity of 27.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. Analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in National Fuel Gas by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 21.4% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,015 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in National Fuel Gas by 0.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,211 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in National Fuel Gas by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on NFG shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank downgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of National Fuel Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, storage, and distribution of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment seeks to discover and produce raw materials.

