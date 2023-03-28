Headwater Exploration Inc. (HWX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on April 17th

Headwater Exploration Inc. (TSE:HWX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

Headwater Exploration Stock Up 1.3 %

TSE:HWX opened at C$6.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of C$1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.67. Headwater Exploration has a fifty-two week low of C$4.79 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.22.

Get Headwater Exploration alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HWX shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James decreased their price target on Headwater Exploration from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Headwater Exploration from C$8.75 to C$9.25 in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Insider Activity

About Headwater Exploration

In related news, Director Stephen Phillip Larke sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.35, for a total transaction of C$2,223,480.00. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and onshore in New Brunswick. It holds interests in the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; the Clearwater play located in the Marten Hills, Alberta; and the Frederick Brook shale gas prospect located in New Brunswick.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Headwater Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Headwater Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.