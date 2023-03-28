CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 30th

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

CES Energy Solutions Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of CES Energy Solutions stock opened at C$2.63 on Tuesday. CES Energy Solutions has a 12-month low of C$2.02 and a 12-month high of C$3.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$669.68 million, a P/E ratio of 7.31, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CEU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Scotiabank increased their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.35 to C$4.60 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, CES Energy Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.58.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.

